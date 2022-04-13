STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 4 more cases against Digvijaya over tweet about Ram Navami violence at Khargone

Meanwhile, Singh wrote a letter to Bhopal police commissioner, seeking an FIR to be registered against the CM for allegedly posting a fabricated video about Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 13th April 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police have registered four more FIRs against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while commenting on communal violence at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday evening after a complaint by local resident Prakash Mande.

ALSO READ: Digvijaya Singh's faux pas; politicians keep embers of communal tension alive in Madhya Pradesh

The four other FIRs were registered on Tuesday night in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna, the official said.

Meanwhile, Singh wrote a letter to Bhopal police commissioner, seeking that an FIR be registered against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly posting a fabricated video about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019.

ALSO READ: Bulldozing action by Madhya Pradesh government kicks up political storm

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Singh said, "Instead of answering my question they have filed FIR against me. Is that Democracy BJP Model or Modi Model? What about the Hate speeches made by BJP and RW fraud Babas?" Singh had earlier posted a picture showing some youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque, and referred to the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession at Khargone.

He later deleted the tweet.

A case was registered in Satna against Digvijaya Singh for allegedly spreading religious frenzy through the tweet, based on a complaint by BJP functionary Vikas Mishra, Satna Kotwali police station in-charge Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay said.

In Gwalior, a case was registered against the Congress Rajya Sabha member at Indarganj police station under relevant IPC sections following a complaint, city Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadauria said.

In Jabalpur, a case was registered on a complaint by Bharat Vikas Parishad, said an official from Omti police station.

In Narmadapuram, the Kotwali police lodged a case against Singh on the basis of a complaint by one Vishal Diwan, said inspector Santosh Chouhan.

Earlier, in Bhopal, the case against Singh was registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 465 (forgery) and 505 (2) (public mischief), according to police.

On Wednesday morning, Singh in a letter to Bhopal police chief sought that a case be registered against CM Chouhan under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act for allegedly sharing a fabricated tweet with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's video of a speech delivered in Mandsaur in the state.

In the video shared by Chouhan, Gandhi was purportedly seen terming Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as Madhya Pradesh's CM.

Digvijaya Singh claimed the video was doctored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Khargone Madhya Pradesh MP violence Khargone violence Ram Navami Ram Navami violence
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp