Need an early solution to Naga issue: CM Rio

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A high-level Nagaland government delegation, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is currently camping in New Delhi to impress upon the Centre to resolve the protracted “Naga political issue” early. The delegation, which comprises former chief minister TR Zeliang, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and ministers, would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Rio told this newspaper on Tuesday that the “political issue” would be on the agenda, apart from other issues. “People’s demand is a solution to the issue. That’s the reason why we are playing the role of a facilitator. The issue has remained unresolved for a long time. It is high time that it gets resolved. That is our wish,” the four-time chief minister said.

Asked if the government can facilitate the peace process without being a party to it, he said, “We are an elected government and it is the people’s issue. Therefore, we have to do all that we can to facilitate it. Let’s hope for the best.”

There are several extremist groups fighting for the Naga cause and the Nagas at large want a settlement that is inclusive. The Centre holds parallel peace talks with insurgent outfit National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and several other rebel groups, which came together a few years ago under the banner of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

The NSCN-IM’s peace talks with the Centre started in 1997 after both sides had signed a ceasefire agreement.