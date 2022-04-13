STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi expected to attend G7 summit in Germany

Germany is chairing the grouping for the third time. The member countries of the G7 include US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will they? Won't they? This has been the most discussed news in the diplomatic circles today after some reports appeared indicating that the host for this year's G7 Summit, Germany, would not invite India.

However, the rumours have been quashed and sources say that not just India, but even South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia are likely to be invited to the summit which will be held between June 26 to 28 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps.

This will be India's fourth consecutive invitation to G7 since 2019. India was invited by France as a goodwill partner in 2019, US had invited India in 2020 (which got cancelled due to the pandemic) and the UK too invited India, but due to Covid PM Modi attended the summit virtually.

"The summit is more than two months away, and we can't seem to figure out what triggered this debate," say sources.

The world has been under pressure to take a tough stand against Russia amidst the conflict in Ukraine. India has been maintaining that peace can be achieved only through a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

"I have repeatedly asked the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine to speak directly to each other and seek a resolution through a dialogue," PM Modi said recently while virtually interacting with US President Joe Biden, prior to the 2+2 ministerial summit.

PM Modi is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next month for the 6th Indo German Inter-Governmental Consultations.

