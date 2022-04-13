Top Navy brass of India and Australia hold talks in Delhi, military ties touching new high

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Amidst the rapidly changing strategic environment of the Indo-Pacific, India and Australia are working to bolster their military to military relationship with staff talks between the two navies held here on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy in a statement said, “The 14th Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) staff talks were held from 11-13 April at New Delhi.” The meeting was co-chaired by Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Deputy Chief of the RAN, and Rear Admiral J Singh, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) of the Indian Navy. Commodore Stewart Dunne, hydrographer to the government of Australia, also attended the meeting, the Indian Navy added.

Major issues discussed included maritime operations, information exchange and training. Talking about the important points of discussion, the Indian Navy stated, “Both sides also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two Navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front, and agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability towards ensuring maritime security in IOR.”

On the completion of the talks, RAdm Christopher Smith interacted with VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, at South Block, New Delhi on April 13.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I reached Darwin in Australia on April 11 to participate in coordinated maritime operations. The aircraft and its crew would be undertaking an operational turnaround at Darwin.

During its stay, the team from the Indian Navy's maritime patrol squadron, Albatross (INAS 312) is scheduled to engage with its counterparts from the 92 Wing of the Royal Australian Air Force.

P8 aircraft from both the countries, would be conducting coordinated operations in Anti-Submarine Warfare and surface surveillance, to enhance maritime domain awareness.

Both India and Australia share strategic interests, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and rules based order in the region, said the Navy.

In recent times, increased interaction between the two maritime nations, through bilateral and multilateral exercises at sea, has enhanced interoperability and fostered bridges of friendship.

The relationship between India and Australia has transformed in recent years. In 2020, India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship to comprehensive strategic partnership and are members of the Quad grouping which also includes Japan and the United States. The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries held in September last year has added a new dimension to the relationship.

In February 2021, Australia posted a liaison officer at the Indian Navy's Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre (IFC) that has emerged as a major hub of maritime security information relating to the Indian Ocean which has become a region of increased Chinese naval activities.