Two buried alive at JSW dumping yard in Ballari, police launch investigation

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In a shocking incident, two persons died at the dump yard of the JSW steel plant near Sultanpur village of Ballari district. The duo had gained entry into the restricted area, allegedly in search of scrap material. While they were looking for the scrap, a heap of mud came on them and buried them alive.

The deceased Honnuraap (18), a resident of Rajapura village and Ramanjeneya (50), a resident of Tamati village of Ballari district had left home on Tuesday but did not return. After which the family had lodged a missing complaint at the Kudatini police station.

The police said that the deceased duo entered the JSW dumping yard unit to get waste material such as iron bars. "But at the same time, a mud heap came crashing on them from above. The JSW officials have also visited the site. We have instructed the factory heads to arrange for security or a fence to guard the area," the official added.

The JSW plant has 575 acres of dump yard where waste materials are stored. But the locals allege that there is a security fence and anybody easily enter the yard. The locals have now requested the administration to install a boundary for the restricted area.

Jambaiah KS, a social activist from Sultanpur village said that dumping yards and burning waste is causing harm to the village for many years. "There is no security to the dumping yard unit and many times poor people enter the area illegally looking for the scrap material. It's the negligence on part of JSW and the company should provide compensation to the deceased," he demanded.

A spokesperson from the JSW Steel Plant, Ballari, said that the investigation is underway. "There has been the death of two persons in the dumping yard. Our teams have visited the place," the spokesperson said.