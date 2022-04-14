STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alliance Air breaks free from Air India

Alliance Air flights operate on 47 destinations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. 

Published: 14th April 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air

Representational image

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alliance Air, an independently held government airline, will be booking and handling all other services of its airline on its own beginning tomorrow.

Until now, Air India was booking tickets on their behalf. After Tata’s brought over Air India --the three companies that came with it were Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS (ground handling and cargo)-- Alliance Air remained with the government. However, Air India was handling their bookings until now.

Air India had issued a notification today that said,  "Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India. Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a four-digit flight number starting with `9’ or three digit flight number starting with `91’ may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.  Bookings/queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April.’’

``We have our own designated website for bookings from now on and passengers seeking to fly with us will have to book with us,’’ said a spokesperson of Alliance Air.

Alliance Air operates air services to 47 destinations with a fleet of 18 ATR 72-600 (70-72 seater) aircraft. They recently inducted their 19th aircraft which was an Indian-made Dornier 17-seater aircraft. This aircraft made its maiden flight from Dibrugarh to Lilabari via Pasighat two days back.

Alliance Air flights operate on 47 destinations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. 

"The flight schedule of Alliance Air is structured in a manner which enables easy connections to and from smaller cities via the hubs of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Air Air India Dornier 17-seater aircraft Operate on 47 destinations
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp