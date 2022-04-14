Alliance Air breaks free from Air India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alliance Air, an independently held government airline, will be booking and handling all other services of its airline on its own beginning tomorrow.

Until now, Air India was booking tickets on their behalf. After Tata’s brought over Air India --the three companies that came with it were Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS (ground handling and cargo)-- Alliance Air remained with the government. However, Air India was handling their bookings until now.

Air India had issued a notification today that said, "Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India. Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a four-digit flight number starting with `9’ or three digit flight number starting with `91’ may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. Bookings/queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April.’’

``We have our own designated website for bookings from now on and passengers seeking to fly with us will have to book with us,’’ said a spokesperson of Alliance Air.

Alliance Air operates air services to 47 destinations with a fleet of 18 ATR 72-600 (70-72 seater) aircraft. They recently inducted their 19th aircraft which was an Indian-made Dornier 17-seater aircraft. This aircraft made its maiden flight from Dibrugarh to Lilabari via Pasighat two days back.

Alliance Air flights operate on 47 destinations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

"The flight schedule of Alliance Air is structured in a manner which enables easy connections to and from smaller cities via the hubs of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.