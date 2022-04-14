STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests man who transported petrol used in Birbhum massacre

Ritan Shiekh was nabbed from his house in Bogtui in the early hours, an official said.

Published: 14th April 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

The incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: The CBI on Thursday arrested the e-rickshaw driver who allegedly transported the petrol that was used in setting ablaze the houses in Birbhum's Bogtui village, leading to the death of nine people, an official said.

Ritan Shiekh was nabbed from his house in Bogtui in the early hours, he said.

"He was identified from the CCTV footage. Also, his name cropped up in statements given by other suspects arrested and witnesses," the CBI official told PTI.

Ritan went missing after the massacre, he said.

"He used to go into hiding during the day, and return home in the dead of the night," the official said.

The CBI was on the hunt for him, he said.

With this, the CBI has made six arrests in the case after taking over the probe from the West Bengal police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The agency has also taken custody of 22 persons earlier arrested by the police.

The CBI searched Ritan's house after his arrest, the official said.

Nine people died of burn injuries as their houses in Bogtui were allegedly firebombed after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ritan Shiekh CBI Birbhum Killings
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp