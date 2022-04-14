Congress limited BR Ambedkar's identity to a Dalit leader: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of belittling BR Ambedkar and limiting his identity to just a Dalit leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government recognised Ambedkar's role in shaping modern India, and restored to him the credit of being a founding father of the independent nation, it said.

On the occasion of Ambdekar's birth anniversary, the ruling BJP said the architect of the Constitution was given the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna by a government which had support of the BJP in 1989. It said that a life-size portrait of Ambedkar was placed in the central hall of the parliament due to the efforts of the party's veteran leaders Atal Behari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

Addressing a press conference as part of the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada', being observed by the BJP to mark its 42nd foundation day, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Union Minister Virendra Kumar cited various initiatives taken by Modi government acknowledging the contribution of Ambedkar.

Gautam said, "Every effort was made by the Congress government to ignore and belittle the contribution of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Congress governments always tried to restrict him in a limited circle by calling him a Dalit leader."

"His contributions were truly acknowledged by the BJP government and Panch-tirths (five holy places) associated with Baba Saheb were developed by the government. These places are the centres of inspiration for social justice and unwavering national loyalty," he said.