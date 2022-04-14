STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress limited BR Ambedkar's identity to a Dalit leader: BJP

The ruling BJP said the architect of the Constitution was given the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna by a government which had support of the BJP in 1989.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of belittling BR Ambedkar and limiting his identity to just a Dalit leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government recognised Ambedkar's role in shaping modern India, and restored to him the credit of being a founding father of the independent nation, it said.

On the occasion of Ambdekar's birth anniversary, the ruling BJP said the architect of the Constitution was given the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna by a government which had support of the BJP in 1989. It said that a life-size portrait of Ambedkar was placed in the central hall of the parliament due to the efforts of the party's veteran leaders Atal Behari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

Addressing a press conference as part of the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada', being observed by the BJP to mark its 42nd foundation day, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Union Minister Virendra Kumar cited various initiatives taken by Modi government acknowledging the contribution of Ambedkar.

Gautam said, "Every effort was made by the Congress government to ignore and belittle the contribution of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Congress governments always tried to restrict him in a limited circle by calling him a Dalit leader."

"His contributions were truly acknowledged by the BJP government and Panch-tirths (five holy places) associated with Baba Saheb were developed by the government. These places are the centres of inspiration for social justice and unwavering national loyalty," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BR Ambedkar BJP Ambedkar Jayanti
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp