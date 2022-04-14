Fourth wave alert? Covid scare in Gurugram, 8.5 per cent rise in positivity rate

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram saw an increase in the positivity rate, breaching to 8.5 per cent as per a study. The suspected reason for the surge is wearing off masks becoming optional. The district administration has written to state government asking them to make masks mandatory.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Haryana health department, of the 179 total Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday across the state, 146 were from Gurugram itself. As per the data, it was seen that by March last month cases were gradually seeing a decline.

The central government taking a cognizance has asked district authorities to take steps to prevent another severe outbreak of the infection.

Around 5,000 tests will be conducted daily as compared to 1,500 tests being held at present. The district administration held a meeting with all private hospitals and made testing of staff, patients and symptomatic attendants compulsory.

The health experts blame lifting of Covid-19 rules behind the surge.

“Most of the infected people are those who have attended large gatherings or travelled outside. Cases are under control for now, but will increase in the coming days if proper steps are not taken,” said an official.

