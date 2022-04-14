STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles

Singh said that the scheme would help increase India's share in the global man-made fibre and technical textiles sector. 

Published: 14th April 2022 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Textile mill

For representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said it has approved 61 applications of companies, including Ginni Filaments, Kimberly Clark India Pvt ltd, and Arvind Ltd, with an investment potential of over Rs 19,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

Textile Secretary U P Singh said that a total of 67 proposals were received under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector.

"In the approved 61 applications the proposed total investment expected from the applicants is Rs 19,077 crore and a projected turnover is Rs 184,917 crore with a proposed employment of 240,134 people," Singh told reporters here.

The government had approved the PLI scheme for Textiles products like MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles for enhancing manufacturing capabilities and boosting exports with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period.

Out of 67 applications, 15 were received under Part-1 and 52 under Part-2, the official said.

In Part 1, the minimum investment requirement is Rs 300 crore and the minimum turnover required to be achieved for incentive is Rs 600 crore, and in Part-2, the minimum investment should of Rs 100 crore and the minimum turnover is Rs 200 crore.

The companies whose proposals have been approved include Avgol India Pvt Ltd; Goa Glass Fibre Ltd; H P Cotton Textile Mills; Kimberly Clark India Pvt Ltd (subject to formation of a new company for investment and production under the scheme); Madura Industrial Textiles; MCPI Pvt Ltd; Pratibha Syntex; Shahi Exports; Trident Ltd; Donear Industries; Gokaldas Exports; and Arvind Ltd.

The investment proposal of Arvind Limited is worth Rs 170 crore, Ginni Filaments Limited's Rs 180 crore, Gokaldas Exports' Rs 143 crore and Kimberly Clark India Private Limited's Rs 308 crore, the secretary said.

Of 61 proposals, seven are from foreign companies - Autoliv India Pvt Ltd (Rs 193 crore), Avgol India Private Limited (Rs 585 crore), Evertop Textile & Apparel Complex Private Limited (Rs 379 crore), and Teejay India Private Limited (Rs 20 crore).

Singh said that the scheme would help increase India's share in the global man-made fibre and technical textiles sector. "We are targeting to increase exports of technical textiles from USD 2 billion to about USD 8-10 billion," he added.

Talking about the Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme, the secretary said they have received 17 proposals from 13 states, including Madhya Pradesh (4) and Karnataka (2).

The Textiles Ministry will follow a "challenge method" to select states for the scheme, under which seven parks will be set up in the country.

"We are evaluating these proposals as under the scheme, only seven parks will be approved in the first phase. We are also sending teams to these states to know about the ground reality," he said.

Apart from 1,000 acres of land for one such park, the ministry will look at some important things like nearby availability of raw material, all kinds of infrastructure including port, road and rail connectivity, water and power availability, and incentives of states among others.

In the phase-2, "We will find master developers because we would be giving 30 per cent assistance for infrastructure or Rs 500 crore maximum and another Rs 300 crore incentive for industries. But balance investment has to be done by a private investor, who will recover the money from the industry that would come there at the park," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Textile U P Singh PLI scheme
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp