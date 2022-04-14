IMF lauded PM’s free foodgrain aid to the poor during pandemic: Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The free ration distribution scheme, started by PM Narendra Modi, has set an example of good governance in tackling a global crisis like Corona, claimed Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Around 80 crore people are being given free 5kg foodgrains in monthly quota of rations since 2020 by the government. After assessing the entire situation of India, the IMF has lauded this scheme and admitted that it has made a huge impact in India during the Covid crisis,” Goyal told the media at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday.

Sharing details of the ambitious scheme, he said the government has spent more that Rs 3.4 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna.

“Around 1000 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been distributed so far among the poor beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the scheme came in for appreciation at the international level.

The scheme was introduced as a Covid relief measure in April 2020.

Incidentally, the Centre has extended the free food grain programme for six months till September to provide relief to the poor who were badly affected by the Covid pandemic.

Modi has underlined his sensitivity to the poor and his commitment to the welfare of the weaker sections of society as the programme has ensured that no household lacked in food during the pandemic for over two years, Goyal said.

To a question about price rise, especially in the food items, he said global reasons have pushed up inflation everywhere.

Costlier food items pushed the retail inflation to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March.