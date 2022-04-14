STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMF lauded PM’s free foodgrain aid to the poor during pandemic: Goyal

Sharing details of the ambitious scheme, he said the government has spent more that Rs 3.4 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna.

Published: 14th April 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefs the media in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The free ration distribution scheme, started by PM Narendra Modi, has set an example of good governance in tackling a global crisis like Corona, claimed Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Around 80 crore people are being given free 5kg foodgrains in monthly quota of rations since 2020 by the government. After assessing the entire situation of India, the IMF has lauded this scheme and admitted that it has made a huge impact in India during the Covid crisis,” Goyal told the media at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday.

Sharing details of the ambitious scheme, he said the government has spent more that Rs 3.4 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna.

“Around 1000 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been distributed so far among the poor beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the scheme came in for appreciation at the international level. 

The scheme was introduced as a Covid relief measure in April 2020.

Incidentally, the Centre has extended the free food grain programme for six months till September to provide relief to the poor who were badly affected by the Covid pandemic.

Modi has underlined his sensitivity to the poor and his commitment to the welfare of the weaker sections of society as the programme has ensured that no household lacked in food during the pandemic for over two years, Goyal said.

To a question about price rise, especially in the food items, he said global reasons have pushed up inflation everywhere.

Costlier food items pushed the retail inflation to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal PM Modi Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp