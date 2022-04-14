Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions under MP quota put on hold

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has put on hold admissions under special provisions, which includes admission through the MP quota.

“As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be done under Special Provisions till further orders,” the KVS said in its April 12 letter to all its schools.

Under the special provision, the MPs have discretionary power to recommend 10 children for admission in a KVS. According to a KVS official, the admissions are going on at present in the general category, while entries under special provisions are “on hold for the time being.”

“The decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order,” he said, adding that there are 15-16 special provisions under which admissions to KV schools are made.

“It is being discussed. We can’t say it has been put on hold permanently.”

According to the admission guidelines, there are various categories under special provisions, which allow admission to children of central government employees, KVS employees and MPs.