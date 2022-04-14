‘Reports on Germany’s G7 snub to India unfounded’: MEA sources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contrary to reports that Germany would not invite India in the G7 Summit, sources in the MEA denied saying that not just India, but even South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia are likely to be invited for the summit. This will be India’s fourth consecutive invitation to G7 since 2019.

India debuted in the event after invitation by France as a goodwill partner in 2019, followed by the US invitation in 2020 (which got cancelled due to the pandemic).

The UK too had sent an invitation but PM Narendra Modi attended the summit virtually due to the pandemic.

The reports of India being dropped from the marquee event had led to intense speculation back at home earlier.

‘‘The summit is more than two months away, and we can’t seem to figure out what triggered this debate,’’ said the sources.

The event will be held from June 26 to June 28 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps.

The world has been under pressure to take a tough stand on Russia amidst the conflict in Ukraine. India has been maintaining that this can be achieved through dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

‘‘I have repeatedly asked the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine to speak directly to each other and seek a resolution through a dialogue,’’ PM Modi had said recently, while virtually interacting with US President Joe Biden prior to the 2+2 ministerial summit.

PM Modi is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next month for the 6th Indo German Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) that are held every two years. Former German Chancellor Angela Markel had visited India for the IGC in 2019.

Meanwhile, Germany has been facing the heat from Ukraine. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said he offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kyiv had told him that he was not welcome.

Recently, the Ukrainian ambassador had accused Germany of half-hearted support for Kyiv and said his country had become a victim of Germany’s “shameful” energy dependence on Russia.