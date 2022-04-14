STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party is that of hooligans: Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

On rising inflation, the Deputy CM said that it was due to the Ukraine crisis and the government was taking necessary steps to deal with it.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday termed the Samajwadi Party as a party of "hooligans", and said people are distancing themselves from it and joining the BJP.

He also accused Samajwadi Party leaders of grabbing land from the homeless "The Samajwadi Party is a party of hooligans. People are distancing themselves from it and joining the BJP. Such people are welcome in the BJP," Maurya said while talking to reporters here.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party for allegedly grabbing land, he said, "The government is getting the grabbed land vacated and will provide houses to the poor. Our government returned (to power again) due to this. The action against land grabbers will continue."

On rising inflation, the Deputy CM said that it was due to the Ukraine crisis and the government was taking necessary steps to deal with it. Earlier, Maurya garlanded a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar park here on his birth anniversary.

He added that in democracy everyone is free to vote according to their choice but if someone is harassing anyone to vote for the BJP, then strict action will be initiated against them.

