Threat emails to Meghalaya CM: Founder of new militant group falls in police net

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Police arrested the founder of a newly-formed militant organisation, “Lawei ba Phyrnai” (Bright Future), which sent two threat emails to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently.

The police said two persons were picked up and following questioning, one was arrested while the other was let off. The police refused to share any details about the arrested person or the group.

They said they were probing if others were involved in the case.

In the first email sent on April 1, the outfit had threatened to trigger bomb blasts every single week beginning May 1. The email mentioned that the group was formed with 37 well-qualified and jobless youth.

“…Mr. Chief Minister...I’m emailing you to let you know that I and 36 other well qualified and talented jobless youths have formed an outfit. A terror outfit, of course – with free sponsored arms and ammunition – whose capability and strength will come to display in a couple of weeks from now,” the sender of the email had written.

In the second email sent on April 7, the outfit had demanded the release of the jailed leader of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Julius K Dorphang who was arrested in connection with a rape case. It had warned of blowing up a school if the demand was not met.

Recently, the HNLC had come forward for unconditional talks and the government also responded positively. Both sides have appointed their interlocutors. The process of peace is on.

