Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's security enhanced after two breaches in less than a month

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security has been enhanced in the wake of two breaches in the recent past. The latest security breach was reported from Nalanda district on April 12 when a youth burst firecrackers outside the venue of the meeting.

According to home department officials, 50 more police personnel including three inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, 20 assistant sub-inspectors and 18 constables led by a deputy superintendent of police will now be in charge of the CM's security. The state security guard (SSG) has been assigned the task of the Chief Minister's security. This is in addition to sleuths of the special branch. The SSG personnel have been imparted training on the pattern of the national security guards (NSG).

“The decision to beef up the security arrangements of the CM was taken after a review meeting with the DGP and senior officials of the home department soon after Tuesday's incident. There will be multiple layer security cover for the Chief Minister,” a senior home department official said.

Last month, a youth was apprehended when he breached the security of the Chief Minister and attacked him from behind when he had gone to pay floral tributes to a freedom fighter at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district. Subsequently, a video related to the incident went viral on social platforms.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon had sent his report to the state police headquarters recommending action against the police officials deployed at the venue. But no action was initiated against the offender on the directive of the Chief Minister.

However, a man identified as Shubham Kumar was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the Nalanda incident. Shubham later told the police that he burst firecrackers to draw the attention of Nitish Kumar to problems faced by him and his family.