Development not possible without peace, PM Modi should make appeal for reducing communal tension: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Voicing concern over increasing incidents of communal tension in the country, Ashok Gehlot said development of the country is not possible without peace.

Published: 15th April 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask state governments to take action against elements creating nuisance in the name of religion and make an appeal for peace.

His remarks come against the backdrop of incidents of communal violence in some states during Ram Navami.

Voicing concern over increasing incidents of communal tension in the country, Gehlot said development of the country is not possible without peace.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said that I am proud to be a Hindu but my Hindu religion is neither intolerant nor the one that boycotts anyone. We are all Hindus but our religion teaches that we should respect all religions. If we all respect each other's religion by keeping this in mind, then such a situation will not arise," he said.

"I again appeal to the honourable prime minister to give a message to the nation to reduce the rising communal tension in the country and to the state governments to take action against mischievous elements who are creating nuisance in the name of religion," he said.

Apparently referring to the recent clash in the Jawaharlal University over serving of non vegetarian food, Gehlot said development is not possible without peace, but if the people of the country keep fighting with each other over food, attire and religious traditions and some unruly elements keep provoking them, then this country will remain entangled in small issues.

"The prime minister should try to improve the deteriorating environment of the country by appealing to the people of the country for peace. If there will be discrimination between citizens of the country, then it will not be proper for the future of the country," the chief minister added.

