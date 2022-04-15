STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't fall in BJP trap: Manish Sisodia to people after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces free power, water

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announced his government has decided to provide free power up to 125 units and waive water bills in rural areas.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP Friday alleged the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh is "copying" the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, soon after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced free power and water supply, and a 50 per cent rebate in bus fare for women.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP government's announcements ahead of assembly polls in the state are an attempt to "hoodwink" people, as the saffron party has always said it is "completely" against freebies like free electricity.

After coming back to power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will take back all the announcements that its chief minister had made, Sisodia claimed, asking people of the hill state not to "fall in their trap".

"Vote for the AAP in elections," he appealed to them.

While addressing an event in Chamba earlier in the day, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister announced his government has decided to provide free power up to 125 units and waive water bills in rural areas.

He also his government has decided to reduce the bus fare for women by 50 per cent.

"What the BJP government has announced today is an attempt to partially copy the Kejriwal model of governance. They have started staging a drama of copying the Kejriwal model of governance in the state with an eye on elections," Sisodia said.

He said the BJP and its "friends" are in power in 18 states but they have not thought of providing cheaper electricity in any of these.

"Everywhere they say electricity should not be free. They make fun of such freebies. They say freebie is anti-national. They even go on to review it at the level of Central government to come out and say that freebie is destroying the country," he charged.

And just a few months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, the Himachal government has announced free electricity, water and a bus fare rebate for women because the party is "extremely scared” of Kejriwal and the AAP, Sisodia claimed.

"The BJP government is making these announcements fearing its imminent defeat in election," he said.

"Vote for the AAP, form an AAP government. The truth is the BJP will take back all these schemes once they return to power. They have always opposed the provision of free electricity. Across the country, they have made everything costlier," Sisodia added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur BJP Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp