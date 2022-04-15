Fourth wave warning? Schools behind Covid uptick in some states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID cases seem to be going up again in India with some states reporting an increasing number of unvaccinated school-going children testing positive. Doctors say infected students tend to infect their parents, triggering a ripple effect.

Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Mizoram and Kerala have reported a spike in cases in the past one week, which prompted Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to write to them to be vigilant.

However, experts rule out the possibility of a fourth wave as the spread is limited and most cases are mild with no need for hospitalisation

Sushila Kataria, senior director (internal medicine) at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, said a surge in cases was expected after schools opened but not in such a high number.

“It is difficult for children to follow Covid protocols. The only good thing is that most patients have mild symptoms,” she said.

On Tuesday, three schools in the Delhi National Capital Region closed down after several students, and even teachers, tested positive.

The main reason for the spread seems to be the lifting of curbs and making wearing of masks optional.

“We should not discard all precautions at once, even as we resume our normal life. The match is not over yet,” said Prof K S Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India.