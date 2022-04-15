STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fourth wave warning? Schools behind Covid uptick in some states

Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Mizoram and Kerala have reported a spike in cases in the past one week, which prompted Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to write to them to be vigilant. 

Published: 15th April 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

School, school children, students, Tamil Nadu

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  COVID cases seem to be going up again in India with some states reporting an increasing number of unvaccinated school-going children testing positive. Doctors say infected students tend to infect their parents, triggering a ripple effect.  

Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Mizoram and Kerala have reported a spike in cases in the past one week, which prompted Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to write to them to be vigilant. 

However, experts rule out the possibility of a fourth wave as the spread is limited and most cases are mild with no need for hospitalisation

Sushila Kataria, senior director (internal medicine) at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, said a surge in cases was expected after schools opened but not in such a high number.

ALSO READ | Delhi issues new Covid advisory for schools, asks them to shut if any case reported

“It is difficult for children to follow Covid protocols. The only good thing is that most patients have mild symptoms,” she said.

On Tuesday, three schools in the Delhi National Capital Region closed down after several students, and even teachers, tested positive. 

The main reason for the spread seems to be the lifting of curbs and making wearing of masks optional.

“We should not discard all precautions at once, even as we resume our normal life. The match is not over yet,” said Prof K S Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp