STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways narrow down 74 new locations for Gati-Shakti Multi Model Cargo Terminals

The railways have set a target to set up 100 GCTs in total within the next three financial years to ensure easy movement of cargo.

Published: 15th April 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After commissioning Gati-Shakti Multi Model Cargo Terminals (GCT) at six places, the Indian Railways have now identified 74 new GCT locations across the country, with 20 of them in the South Indian states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Gati-Shakti Multi Model Cargo Terminal' policy.

The 'Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal' policy was launched in 2021 in order to boost investment in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos.

"Among the identified 74 new locations, 20 locations are in South India's states namely Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha. In South India, the highest number of 5 new locations for the GCTs have been identified in Telangana followed by 4 in Andhra Pradesh, 3 in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,4 in Odisha and 1 in Kerala", official sources said.

Apart from the states of South India, 11 new locations have also been identified in Maharashtra for setting up the GCTs, followed by 8 in Bihar, 6 in Punjab, 4 in Jharkhand and West Bengal, and 3 in Gujarat. To be precise, the Railways have set a target to set up 100 GCTs in total within the next three financial years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 to ensure easy movement of cargo where different modes of transportation would be integrated with the railway transportation network.

The first 'Gati-Shakti Multi Model Cargo Terminal' was recently commissioned at Thaparnagar in Jharkhand under the Asansol division of Indian Railways to facilitate cargo movement seamlessly from adjoining industrial and coal mining areas to different parts of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Gati Shakti Narendra Modi
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp