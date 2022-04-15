Kashmir border tourism to get social media boost

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Border tourism is getting a boost in Jammu and Kashmir as the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been holding good for more than a year.

One place where such a development is visible is Gurez Valley. After remaining in the shadow of guns for decades, this picturesque location, which lies close to the Line of Control, is gradually transforming itself into a tourism destination.

To increase the footfall, the Indian Army and J&K tourism department are organising an ‘Explore Gurez’ event by inviting social media influencers to promote the valley and put it in Kashmir’s tourism map.

The five-day ‘Explore Gurez’ event will see eight social media influencers from across the country, including two from Kashmir, exploring the scenic beauty of Gurez, which is also known for adventure tourism, fishing, rafting, trekking, etc.

An army official said the event is only for social media influencers and they would explore different parts of the pristine valley through their cameras and promote it on social media platforms to boost the tourism.

“They will promote the Gurez Valley on their social accounts and this will definitely help in promotion of this picturesque valley,” he said.

Besides, a week-long Jashn-e-Gurez festival to promote the tourism potential of Gurez will be held in the last week of May.

Earlier, in February this year Gurez was is news after a snow cricket tournament was organised in which 10 teams participated.

The pictures and videos of youth playing cricket on snow covered field in minus 10 degrees temperature.

Thrown open to visitors in 2007, the valley saw around 15,000 tourists last year. Gurez is located about 170 km from Srinagar and remains closed for six months during winter months.

The army official said promotion of tourism in Gurez will not only bring peace and prosperity but also acts as a catalyst to boost socio-economic development of Gurez.

With the improvement in ground situation, the administration is planning to open border tourism and more picturesque border areas would be opened for travellers and visitors.