STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MNS leader quits over Raj Thackeray's pitch for removal of loudspeakers from mosques

In the letter, Shaikh said Thackeray became suspicious about azaan and mosques only after 16 years since he was working with the MNS chief.

Published: 15th April 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's state secretary Irfan Shaikh on Thursday said he has quit the party in light of party president Raj Thackeray remaining firm on his pitch for removal of high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques.

In a letter to Thackeray, which he shared on Facebook, Shaikh said he was resigning with "a heavy heart".

"Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (good bye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from," Shaikh said in the post.

When it was formed, the MNS' view was of engaging in casteless politics, he said.

"Rajsaheb Thackeray was a ray of hope. But we got to see and hear something different during the Gudi Padwa rally," Shaikh said, questioning why the MNS felt the need to follow the forces that "play politics of hate".

In the letter, Shaikh said Thackeray became suspicious about azaan and mosques only after 16 years since he was working with the MNS chief.

Shaikh also wondered why Thackeray hadn't spoken on the issue when he was with him.

"Saheb, you may not be wrong from your end. But we are sensing something serious is going to happen. Please accept the resignation I have tendered," he added.

Thackeray had on April 2 made a strong pitch for removing high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park, the MNS chief had also said that if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume.

Speaking at a public rally in Thane on April 12, Thackeray reiterated the demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irfan Shaikh Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp