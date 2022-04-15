STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: Digvijaya points to Vijayvargiya's Twitter video, asks if action will be taken

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said in his tweet that these were snakes whose heads needed to be crushed.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:35 PM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Friday said a video uploaded on Twitter by BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was from Telangana and not Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where riots took place on Ram Navami, and sought to know if the latter would be booked.

Vijayvargiya had uploaded the video on April 14 stating it was from Khargone and had asked Singh, whom he sarcastically called "ambassador of peace", what was police supposed to do besides taking action.

The senior BJP leader had also said in his tweet that these were snakes whose heads needed to be crushed.

Hitting back, senior Congressman Singh said the video may have been sent by someone to "trap" Vijayvargiya into uploading something erroneous.

Singh said the video was of Telangana and not Khargone and asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra if action would be taken against Vijayvargiya for the "wrong video".

"I will not do it (complain) as I know these days your not going through 'achhe din', Singh said mocking the BJP leader.

Incidentally, nine FIRs have been registered against Singh for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while recently commenting on communal violence at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya Singh Kailash Vijayvargiya Twitter Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami Violence
