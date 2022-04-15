STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland next in Conrad Sangma-led NPP's pan-Northeast mission

The NPP had won two seats in the 2018 Nagaland polls but suffered a jolt soon after when both MLAs jumped ship. With the state bracing for the elections again, the NPP has started the groundwork.

Published: 15th April 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (Express Photo Service)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After its sterling performance in Manipur, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) is now eying Nagaland.

In Manipur, the NPP had upstaged the Congress to become the principal opposition party. It feels the Manipur results will have a ripple effect in Nagaland.

The NPP had won two seats in the 2018 Nagaland polls but suffered a jolt soon after when both MLAs jumped ship. With the state bracing for the elections again, the NPP has started the groundwork.

"The Centre pumped so much money into Nagaland but we are yet to have the basic infrastructure. People are lying low but they see a good hope for them in the NPP because it is a sleeping lion," the party's Nagaland president Andrew Ahoto Sema told The New Indian Express.

"We are working undercurrent. Our election-related activities will be visible from September/October," he added.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) heads Nagaland's ruling coalition where the BJP is a key component.

Sema lamented the change in the Neiphiu Rio government's "change is coming" tagline remained elusive.

"We have never had any finger-pointing on anything but we feel the state should flourish. It has been for nearly 20 years that the people of Nagaland are waiting to see the change which the CM had spoken about," the NPP Nagaland chief said.

He said the party was grooming the potential workers to make them election-ready. He claimed the NPP also received feelers from some MLAs of ruling parties who were willing to join it.

ALSO READ | Poila Baisakh and the story of how India got a separate financial year

"They have given us a word that they will join us at the last moment after everything goes off well. So, we have got some sympathisers and they know the NPP will surely do well in 2023," Sema said.

The NPP has nothing to lose. It can have an alliance with anybody, he added.

"The results in Manipur will surely have a ripple effect in Nagaland. We did not go negative integer but went high by winning seven seats, three more than the 2017 tally of four. But a national party like the Congress slumped. Our graph is slowly going up," Sema said.

He observed that the regional parties of the Northeast could do better by aligning with the NPP.

"They can align with us and grow to a better level. This is our ideology. We espouse 'one voice, one Northeast' so that we have a common platform where we can raise our issues. We understand our people better. We have a dynamic leader in Conrad Sangma," Sema said.

He insisted the solution to the "Naga political problem" should also come with infrastructure projects apart from what would be agreed upon by the negotiating parties.

"I feel the Centre should give us infrastructure projects. We need medical colleges. Currently, we have none. We need industries, roads, electricity, water, and development. We are so close to Myanmar but we don’t have an international airport," Sema lamented.

The NPP heads the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and has four MLAs in Arunachal. It also has its presence in Assam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National People's Party Conrad Sangma
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp