Not invited for government events as I am a Dalit, says BJP MP in Maharashtra's Latur

He made the allegation targeted at the local administration on Wednesday evening when a 72-feet tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at a park in Aurangabad.

Published: 15th April 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: BJP's Lok Sabha member from Latur in Maharashtra, Sudhakar Shrangare, has alleged during a public function that he is deliberately not invited to the events organised locally by government agencies as he is a Dalit.

He made the allegation targeted at the local administration on Wednesday evening when a 72-feet tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at a park here in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Many programmes take place in the district collector office and also in the municipal corporation here. But I am not invited purposely. They can't see my work," Shrangare said.

"Is it up to me to decide in which family I should take birth? I am insulted because I am a Dalit. My name is missing from invitation cards of programmes. I have kept mum for the last three years, but today I want to tell this," he added.

"I brought an oxygen plant in Latur, but as soon as I went to Delhi, it was inaugurated here. But this tragedy is not limited to me alone, it happens everywhere in Maharashtra. We should take up this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He said that although he has been a local MP for the last four years, he was never invited by the administration for the events.

"I am treated like this only because I am a Dalit," he said.

Shrangare said the work of the statue of Dr Ambedkar was stopped within two days of its start.

"After the ground-breaking ceremony of this statue took place, we completed the work in just 28 days. But many hurdles were put up in the way," he said.

Responding to Shrangare's speech, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale said during the event that he has taken note of the issue raised by the parliamentarian.

Taking a serious view of the concern expressed by Shrangare, Fadnavis said, "Officials must treat an MP with respect, otherwise strict action will be taken against them."

