STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One board exam pattern or split terms: CBSE yet to decide for class 10, 12 exams for 2022-23 session

Under the split term system, the first term board examination was held in December last year and the second term board examination is scheduled to start from April 26.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to decide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pattern, officials said on Friday.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a "one time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, whether or not the same system will continue for the new academic session or not, is yet to be decided.

"The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternate assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one time measure," a senior board official said.

"The decision about whether it will be extended to the new academic session or not will be taken in due course of time," he added.

Under the split term system, the first term board examination was held in December last year and the second term board examination is scheduled to start from April 26.

The rising cases of COVID-19 have sparked concerns of possible school closures yet again even as experts have warned against the long term learning losses caused by prolonged closure.

Several schools in Delhi and NCR have started closing either a specific class or wing wherever the students or staff have been found infected with COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education
India Matters
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)
KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy
Hindu sena puts up saffron flag and posters outside the JNU Campus in New Delhi in Friday. (Photo | EPS)
'Will take stringent steps if saffron insulted', says Hindutva outfit as it puts up posters near JNU
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Another ‘Exit’ talk in Congress as Patidar leader Hardik Patel changes tone ahead of Gujarat polls
Rahul Dev M
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp