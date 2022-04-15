Separate green clearance sought to harness oil reserves

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing at the global fora that India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2030, the Ministry of Petroleum has approached the environment ministry to make separate provisions for clearance of projects for the extraction of crude oil so that India can harness its identified oil reserves.

Two policy proposals of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) were recently considered by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the ministry delinking of oil and gas exploration from mining activities and for Extended Reach Drilling (ERD) technology to enhance the self-reliance of the country in the production of crude oil.

During the meeting, Director General, Hydrocarbon briefed the FAC about the importance of the proposed technology (ERD) to enhance the self-reliance of the country in the production of crude oil. The committee was informed that extraction of oil and natural gas is a silent operation causing minimal damage to the flora and fauna for a limited period of 6 months only and thereafter, the area is left to be restored to its original state.

“DG Hydrocarbon also mentioned that given the international commitments at various forums, it becomes more imperative to harness the crude oil already identified for the purpose using the eco-friendly technologies,” said the minutes of the meeting, accessed by this newspaper.

With a view to ensuring a holistic assessment of the impacts of technology on wildlife, the FAC said it needs to be further evaluated in terms of their impact on wildlife.

On the petroleum ministry’s demand to create a separate category under the forest clearance procedure for Hydrocarbon Projects which are currently applied under the mining category, the committee said the matter needs more in-depth examination in a broader perspective to ascertain the likely implication of the opinions on the forest and wildlife.

It further said that comments of the Wildlife Division may be obtained in the matter as the recommendation of the Standing Committee of NBWL in the matter seems to be slightly ambiguous, therefore, specific comments of the Wildlife Division on whether extraction of petroleum and natural gas is mining or otherwise be obtained and submitted before the Committee for consideration.

“Forest Conservation Division may assess the likely implication of such a decision on the forest and wildlife in consultation with IRO Guwahati and Shillong. Forest Conservation Division may also prepare a comparative statement on likely impacts associated with the conventional mining and petroleum mining proposals,” added the committee.