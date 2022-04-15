STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two booked in UP for playing songs hailing Pakistan

An FIR has been lodged against Naeem and Mustkim of Singhai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Published: 15th April 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 12:07 PM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Two people have been booked here for allegedly hampering the national integration by playing songs on a mobile phone hailing Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged against the duo on the complaint of villager Ashish who objected to their playing the song praising Pakistan, they said.

On being objected to by Ashish, the duo also picked up a fight with him, prompting the complainant to shoot the video of the incident and upload it on his Twitter handle, prompting police to take note of the matter and proceed legally, they said.

Bareilly's Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said an FIR has been registered on the complaint and a probe is on in the matter.

The FIR was lodged under section 153 of the IPC which pertains to acts hampering national integration.

