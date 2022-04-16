STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'AAP does not make false promises like other parties': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab government will save money by ending corruption in the state to put it on the path of progress.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:40 PM

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP in Punjab has fulfilled its first poll promise of free electricity as it does not make false promises like other parties, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the Punjab government will “save money” by ending corruption in the state to put it on the path of progress.

"The AAP does what it says and does not make false promises like other parties," he said, congratulating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his government's decision to provide free power supply to the people of the state.

"An honest and patriotic government with clear intentions has come in Punjab. We will not allow lack of funds come in the way of progress," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Mann announced 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Chandigarh, Mann also said there will be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial consumers, while free power to the farming community will continue.

The state's information and public relations department advertised the announcement in various newspapers that came out Saturday morning.

Free power was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly election, and was announced first by Kejriwal in June last year.

