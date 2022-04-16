Bihar's Ganga ghat turns into exam centre!

By Express News Service

PATNA: A photo showing a large number of students preparing for various competitive examinations and writing mock test papers on the southern bank of the Ganga in Bihar's capital Patna went viral on social platforms, creating ripples in academic circles.

The photo showed how students in large numbers gathered on the ghat on weekends to write papers for mock tests. An engineer SK Jha told reporters that he had been helping the students prepare for competitive examinations for the last two months.

According to Jha, around 12,000-14,000 students reached Patna Collegiate ghat each Saturday and Sunday for the tests that were being conducted free of cost. Among them, the majority were preparing for examinations conducted by the Indian Railways and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

"The mock tests have benefited us most. Besides, we get an opportunity to discuss the problems faced by some students in preparations for competitive examinations. We exchange notebooks as well," said Rajesh Kumar, one of the regulars.

Earlier, a similar scene was witnessed at the Sasaram railway platform where students from remote villages gathered in the evening and prepare for competitive examinations under the light of lamp posts. Later, the railways provided drinking water facilities for the students at railway platforms.