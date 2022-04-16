STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA Prakash Nayak's son booked for assaulting cop, truck driver at police station in Raigarh

An offence has been registered against the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly assaulting a policeman and truck driver inside a police station in Chhattisgarh.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIGARH: An offence has been registered against the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly assaulting a policeman and truck driver inside a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am in Kotraroad police station, following which two separate FIRs were registered against Ritik Nayak (24), son of Raigarh Congress MLA Prakash Nayak, based on the complaint lodged by the victims, an official here said.

"A dispute broke out between the truck driver, identified as Mulayam Yadav, and Ritik and his associates at Kotraroad bypass. Subsequently, Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station and Ritik and his aides followed him there," the official said.

Ritik and his aides allegedly abused and thrashed Yadav and constable L S Rathiya, who was on duty at the police station, and threatened them with dire consequences, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the constable and the truck driver, two separate cases have been registered against the accused and others at City Kotwali police station as Kotraroad police station building is located in its jurisdiction, he said.

The police have registered the FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, he said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the cases, the official added.

