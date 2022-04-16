STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gorakhnath temple case: Main accused Abbasi charged under UAPA, sent to 14-day judicial remand

According to the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad, Abbasi was a member of a terrorist organisation and was directly involved in terrorist activities.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:57 PM

Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi

Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The main accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had produced Abbasi in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Gorakhpur after his police remand ended.

The ATS had moved an application in the first ACJM court for the transfer of the case and the ATS plea was accepted following which ACJM Deepak Nath Saraswati transferred the case to the NIA court in  Lucknow.

Earlier, Abbasi was produced in the ACJM court on April 11 and was sent to five-day police remand till April 16.

According to the UP ATS, Abbasi was a member of a terrorist organisation and was directly involved in terrorist activities.

The ATS further alleged that Abbasi had been collecting funds for terrorist organisations.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel stationed at the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, April 3. He was arrested after a brief chase.

The Uttar Pradesh government's home department said in a statement that the incident at Gorakhnath temple was part of a "serious conspiracy".

"The attacker was trying to enter the temple premises to carry out an act of terror which was foiled by brave PAC and police personnel," the statement had added.

