Man found hanging, rest of the family found dead on blood-soaked bed in UP

LUCKNOW: A couple and their three daughters, whose throats were slit, were found dead inside their rented house in Khagalpur village under the Nawabganj police station area on Saturday morning.

On getting the information, senior police officials of the district rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

According to Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar, during the initial probe, Rahul Tiwari, 42, was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a saree.

The other four members of the family including Rahul's wife Preeti, 38, and their three daughters, aged 12, 7 and 5 years, were found lying on a blood-soaked bed. The throats of all four seemed to have been slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

"However, on Rahul's body, no injury marks were spotted," said the SSP.

As per sources, the family belonged to Sirathu in Kaushambi district and Rahul used to deal in the sale and purchase of livestock.

The police were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings. They suspect that the throats of Preeti and three kids were slit while they were sleeping. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and forensic experts and dog squads were called to the scene.

SSP Ajay Kumar said that the autopsy report will confirm the reason behind Rahul Tiwari's death. It was clear that the other four family members had been murdered.

He also claimed that during the initial investigation, the neighbours, relatives and villagers hinted at some disquiet between Rahul Tiwari and his in-laws. Some relatives even hinted at the possibility of Rahul's in-laws having a hand in the incident, said the SSP.

"Seven teams have been set up to probe the case thoroughly and we will crack the case soon on the basis of evidence present on the spot and the autopsy report," said the SSP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed senior officers to investigate the murder mystery and ensure strict action against the guilty.

