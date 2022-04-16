STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man found hanging, rest of the family found dead on blood-soaked bed in UP

The police were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings. They suspect that the throats of Preeti and three kids were slit while they were sleeping.

Published: 16th April 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A couple and their three daughters, whose throats were slit, were found dead inside their rented house in Khagalpur village under the Nawabganj police station area on Saturday morning.

On getting the information, senior police officials of the district rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

According to Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar, during the initial probe, Rahul Tiwari, 42, was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a saree.

The other four members of the family including Rahul's wife Preeti, 38, and their three daughters, aged 12, 7 and 5 years, were found lying on a blood-soaked bed. The throats of all four seemed to have been slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

"However, on Rahul's body, no injury marks were spotted," said the SSP.

ALSO READ | Robbers make away with a huge quantity of lemons in UP districts

As per sources, the family belonged to Sirathu in Kaushambi district and Rahul used to deal in the sale and purchase of livestock.

The police were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings. They suspect that the throats of Preeti and three kids were slit while they were sleeping. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and forensic experts and dog squads were called to the scene.

SSP Ajay Kumar said that the autopsy report will confirm the reason behind Rahul Tiwari's death. It was clear that the other four family members had been murdered.

He also claimed that during the initial investigation, the neighbours, relatives and villagers hinted at some disquiet between Rahul Tiwari and his in-laws. Some relatives even hinted at the possibility of Rahul's in-laws having a hand in the incident, said the SSP.

"Seven teams have been set up to probe the case thoroughly and we will crack the case soon on the basis of evidence present on the spot and the autopsy report," said the SSP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed senior officers to investigate the murder mystery and ensure strict action against the guilty.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, attacked the government on law and order.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prayagaraj murders Rahul Tiwari Yogi Adityanath UP Crime Crime Law and Order
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp