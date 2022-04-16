Manipur CM Biren Singh expands Cabinet, six more ministers sworn in

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expanded his ministry on Saturday by inducting six more ministers into it.

The new ministers are Letpao Haokip, Th Basanta Singh, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh (all from BJP) and Kasim Vasum (Naga People’s Front or NPF). The NPF is a BJP ally.

Haokip was a minister in the previous government. Th Basanta Singh is a former IPS officer.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including the CM.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, a maximum of 12, including the CM, could be accommodated. CM Singh and five ministers were sworn in last month.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the polls to secure majority but it formed a coalition government with the NPF.