STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur CM Biren Singh expands Cabinet, six more ministers sworn in

Six new ministers joined the BJP-led government in Manipur on Saturday as CM Biren Singh expanded his cabinet after returning to power last month.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expanded his ministry on Saturday by inducting six more ministers into it.

The new ministers are Letpao Haokip, Th Basanta Singh, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh (all from BJP) and Kasim Vasum (Naga People’s Front or NPF). The NPF is a BJP ally.

ALSO READ | After Manipur, Nagaland next in Conrad Sangma-led NPP's pan-Northeast mission

Haokip was a minister in the previous government. Th Basanta Singh is a former IPS officer.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including the CM.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, a maximum of 12, including the CM, could be accommodated. CM Singh and five ministers were sworn in last month.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the polls to secure majority but it formed a coalition government with the NPF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Biren Singh Manipur CM Manipur Cabinet
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp