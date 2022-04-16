STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MSRTC staffers' protest outside Sharad Pawar's home: Man held, number of arrests touches 117

Ajit Magare was held from Mumbai in the morning after his name surfaced during the questioning of other accused.

Published: 16th April 2022 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: One more person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the MSRTC staffers' protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Pedder Road residence on April 8, taking the total number of people nabbed so far in the incident to 117, an official said.

Ajit Magare was held from Mumbai in the morning after his name surfaced during the questioning of other accused, he said.

He has been remanded in three-day police custody, the official added.

