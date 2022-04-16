STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror plot foiled as security forces destroy improvised explosive device in J-K's Rajouri

Joint teams of the police and Army personnel launched a cordon and search operation and found a suspicious object lying on the roadside.

Published: 16th April 2022

Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device planted alongside the Rajouri-Gurdan road early on Saturday, thus foiling a terrorist plot, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, information was received about some suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri-Gurdan road the previous night.

Joint teams of the police and Army personnel launched a cordon and search operation and found a suspicious object lying on the roadside, he said.

On inspection, the object turned out to be an IED.

The bomb squad of the police later took it in their possession and destroyed it following standard operating procedure.

The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.

