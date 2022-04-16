STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three inmates injured as pressure cooker explodes in Punjab's Ambala jail

Three inmates sustained burn injuries when a pressure cooker exploded in the Ambala central jail here, police said on Saturday.

Published: 16th April 2022

By PTI

AMBALA: Three inmates sustained burn injuries when a pressure cooker exploded in the Ambala central jail here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the inmates were cooking a meal in the prison kitchen on Friday night, they said.

Two of them, who suffered serious burn injuries, were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, police said.

When the cooker did not release pressure after due time, one of the inmates opened its cover to check it, they said.

The cover burst and splashes of boiling food fell onto the inmates, police added.

The matter was immediately reported to the jail authorities who rushed the inmates to the local civil hospital, they said.

One of the inmates was sent back to jail after first aid, while the other two were referred to the PGIMER as they sustained around 30 percent burn injuries, the police said.

Superintendent Ambala Central Jail Lakhbir Singh Barar said the incident occurred Friday night when the three inmates were cooking a meal.

He said the inmates were stable.

