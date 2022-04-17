STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma promises improved infrastructure ahead of Guwahati municipal polls

Sarma addressed several rallies in different parts of the city, including Narengi and Chandmari areas and also assured of adequate government funds for undertaking the developmental works.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday started his campaign for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, promising improved infrastructure for people. Sarma addressed several rallies in different parts of the city, including Narengi and Chandmari areas.

After addressing a meeting, he tweeted: "Kicked off my campaign for candidates of @BJP4Assam-led alliance in #GMCElection by addressing a rally at Narangi. In next 4 years, we promise to set up Govt hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards."

He also assured of adequate government funds for undertaking the developmental works. "There'll be no dearth of funds for devp work in the wards. To decongest the city, Govt offices will be shifted to Betkuchi," the chief minister wrote.

Expressing satisfaction at the public turnout at his rally in Chandmari, Sarma wrote, "I am confident that all the candidates of @BJP4Assam-led alliance will sweep the polls to be held on April 22."

Election for all 60 wards of GMC is scheduled on April 22 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on April 24, the Assam State Election Commission had announced earlier. A total of 7,96,829 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Guwahati Municipal Corporation Guwahati municipal elections Guwahati civic polls Assam BJP BJP Assam
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp