STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Five members of Bihu team killed as vehicle turns turtle

The accident took place near Gohpur when the Bihu participants were returning home around midnight after their performance.

Published: 17th April 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least five members of a Bihu team, including four teenagers, have been killed and five others injured as a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Gohpur when the Bihu participants were returning home around midnight after their performance.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, an officer said.

Five team members, including three girls, were killed in the accident, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15).

"Five others were injured and they are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Prima facie, over-speeding seems to be the cause of the accident, but that can be confirmed only after investigation," he said.

The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying around 20 people, has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the deaths.

"I am saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi," the prime minister tweeted.

Sarma said in a Twitter post, "The victims were on their way home from a Bihu function. Five injured have been shifted to Gohpur Civil Hospital & Catholic Hospital at Borgang. Have asked the administration to monitor the situation and provide the injured all necessary help. I pray for their speedy recovery."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Bihu Assam Accident
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp