BJP leader JJ Singh criticises Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over meeting with 'pro-separatist' UK MP

Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, met Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha last week and reportedly raised several issues, including blacklisting of several Sikhs.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and former Army chief JJ Singh (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and former Army chief JJ Singh on Sunday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his meeting with UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and said the AAP should clarify if it endorses the "pro-separatist and anti-India" views of the British lawmaker.

Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, met Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha last week and reportedly raised several issues, including blacklisting of several Sikhs. "It is very unfortunate that AAP government in Punjab...is going the extra mile to welcome Labour Party MP Dhesi whose views are pro-separatist and anti-India. AAP owes an clarification to the country whether it supports his views on Kashmir and other matters which are against our country," Singh said.

The BJP leader further said Mann should disclose what transpired in the meeting with Dhesi and what commitments the AAP government in Punjab has given to him. Dhesi had criticised the Indian government's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

