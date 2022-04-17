STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hanuman Jayanti procession pelted with stones in Uttarakhand's Bhagwanpur area

A Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones while it was crossing through a village in Bhagwanpur area near Roorkee in Haridwar.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman Jayanti procession

Hanuman Jayanti procession (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones while it was crossing through a village in Bhagwanpur area near Roorkee in Haridwar district on Saturday evening leaving four persons injured.

Tension mounted in the area as people from adjoining villages gathered at the spot but a timely intervention by police brought the situation under control, DIG Garhwal range K S Nagnyal said.

Nine persons were arrested and an FIR against 13 was lodged in connection with the incident.

Four persons who were part of the procession also sustained minor injuries, he said.

The official also visited the spot on Sunday to instill confidence among people in the area.

Stones were hurled at the procession from rooftops when it was passing through Dada Jalalpur village.

It triggered a stampede like situation as people in the procession began to run for cover but police was informed immediately and the situation was brought under control with deployment of police and PAC personnel, Haridwar's SP (rural) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwanpur Hanuman Jayanti Uttarakhand
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp