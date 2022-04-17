STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hong Kong bans Air India flights till April 24 after three passengers found COVID-infected

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:05 PM

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said.

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government, said the official on Sunday.

Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong. "The three passengers on Air India's AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival," the official said.

Air India flights from New Delhi and Kolkata have been banned till April 24 by the Hong Kong government, the official added. Air India did not respond to the PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Regular international flights resumed in India on March 27 after a two years' hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

