Matter of great pride for every Indian: PM Narendra Modi on WHO centre for traditional medicine

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that starting Monday, he will be on a visit to Gujarat during which he will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is a matter of great pride for every Indian that the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid on April 19, and asserted that the centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that starting Monday, he will be on a visit to Gujarat during which he will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod. "These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost 'ease of living' for people. Upon reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. This modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes. I will also interact with those who are working in the education sector," Modi said.

The programme in Banaskantha will take place on April 19 at the impressive Banas Dairy complex, he said, adding that a new dairy complex and potato processing plant will also be inaugurated. "Both these projects will empower local farmers and contribute to value addition in the agro-dairy space," Modi said.

"It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that on the afternoon of the 19th, the foundation stone of the @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. This Centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness," he said in another tweet.

"On the morning of the 20th, I will take part in the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar," he said. Later in the day, Modi said he will be in Dahod at the Adivasi Maha Sammelan which will focus on empowering the poor and marginalised communities.

