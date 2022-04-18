STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amethi: 6 dead, 4 injured as jeep returning from marriage party collides with truck

Published: 18th April 2022 12:10 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AMETHI: Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others got grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gauriganj area of the district, police said Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram late Sunday night (around 12.15 am). He said the Bolero jeep was returning from Nasirabad area of Rae Bareli with people from different villages in Amethi.

A spokesperson said in Lucknow that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

SP Dinesh Singh said the deceased have been identified as Kallu (40), his 8-year-old son Saurabh, Krishna Kumar Singh (30), Shiv Milan, Ravi Tiwari and Triveni Prasad.

He added that four injured persons were initially admitted to the district hospital. They were later referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said. Witnesses said the jeep was shattered under the impact of the crash.

The six bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SP said, adding the truck has been seized. The driver has been absconding, he said.

