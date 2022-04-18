Army brass to discuss impact of Ukraine war on defence plans

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to brainstorm the implications of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine on India’s defence plans. The subject will be discussed elaborately at the Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled from April 18-22 at New Delhi. Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior commanders of the army are expected to attend the conference.

In a statement on Sunday, the Army said its senior leadership will “review the operational situation along active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans”.

“Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are also scheduled,” the statement said.

As reported by this newspaper on Sunday the threat of delays in obtaining the spares for the systems and equipment of Russian origin looms large. Around 70 per cent of the Indian armed forces’ inventory is of Russian origin. Thus, it is incumbent upon the top national defence hierarchy to mull over the situation.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

“Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army. As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the conference on April 21. Among other things, the conference is also a formal forum for senior army leadership to interact with senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence. The commanders are also set to delve into infrastructure development along the LAC. India has been ramping up infrastructure development in the border regions.