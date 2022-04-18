STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days

The Union health ministry said this has impacted and skewed the status of India's key monitoring indicators like Covid cases, deaths and positivity rate

Published: 18th April 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government on Monday came down heavily on the Kerala government for reporting Covid-19 data after a gap of five days. The Union health ministry said this has impacted and skewed the status of India's key monitoring indicators like Covid cases, deaths and positivity rate.

“It has been observed that Kerala has reported its state-level Covid-19 data after a gap of five days (since 13 April),” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the union health ministry, in a letter to Dr. Rajan N Khobragade, Kerala principal secretary (health).

“This has impacted and skewed India’s key indicators like cases, deaths, and positivity,” he said, adding that “India has reported a 90 percent increase in new cases and 165 percent increase in positivity in a single day.”

Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 213 coronavirus deaths which included backlog deaths, according to the data shared by the health ministry.

“Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic in the districts, state, and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surge, or emerging trends can be captured promptly,” the letter said.

It said this is especially relevant as it is a highly infectious disease and also has an associated risk of emergence of new variants.

“Quick and continuous update of data will assist in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the center, state and district level,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Kerala COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp