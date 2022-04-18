STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court extends Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody till April 22

Nawab Malik stepped into the witness box and told the court that he has been unwell due to kidney ailments and that he has a swelling in his legs.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 22 even as the NCP leader complained of ill health.

Malik was produced before Special Judge R N Rokade, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The NCP leader stepped into the witness box and told the court that he has been unwell due to kidney ailments and that he has a swelling in his legs.

Malik further said that whenever he complained of pain in his legs, the jail authorities only gave him painkillers.

"I want a permanent solution to my medical problems," Malik said.

Malik's lawyer Kushal Mor told the court that the minister's plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging his illegal arrest and seeking immediate release is likely to be heard on April 22.

Special Judge Rokade then extended Malik's judicial custody till April 22.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The NCP leader was in ED's custody till March 7 before he was sent to judicial custody till March 21, which was later extended till April 4.

On April 4, his custody was extended again till April 18.

