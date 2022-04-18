STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 90 per cent jump in daily COVID count, 2,183 new infections in last 24 hours

The daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31 per cent to 0.83 per cent in a day. The third surge in January-February this year mainly due to the Omicron variant, the ministry said.

Published: 18th April 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Health survey, COVID-19, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a steady decline in new COVID cases for the past several weeks following the third surge in January-February this year mainly due to the Omicron variant, India's daily COVID infections witnessed a jump of 89.8 per cent on Monday from yesterday's 1,150 cases and reported 2,183 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.83 per cent (on Monday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.27 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.32 (on Monday).

However, with the recovery of 1,985 COVID patients in the last 24 hours, the active cases saw a minor decline to 11,542 which account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic stands at 4,25,10,773. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,21,965.

As many as 2,61,440 COVID samples were tested in the country during this period taking the total number of samples tested till date to 83.21 crore.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 2,66,459 COVID vaccines were administered during the period. The total number of vaccines administered so far jumped to 1,86,54,94,355.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 517 new infections during the last 24 hours. As per the Delhi health department, this is the highest number after February 20 when a total of 570 COVID-19 cases were registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus India Positivity rate
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp