Jahangirpuri violence: Petition to CJI seeks panel led by SC sitting judge to conduct impartial probe

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A letter petition has been filed before Chief Justice NV Ramana on the recent violence which erupted in the Jahangirpuri area in North-West Delhi. The petition sent to the CJI has asked the top court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter, and to constitute a committee headed by a sitting judge of the top court to conduct an impartial probe into the Jahangirpuri riots.

The letter petition says that the violence is a scar on the face of the Constitution.

“This is the second time that riots have erupted in Delhi in two years, and on both occasions, members of the minority community are only to be blamed. From impartial media reports, it has emerged that a few armed members, who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession entered a mosque and installed a saffron flag, and what followed was stone pelting by both the communities. In this entire incident, 7 to 8 Delhi Police Personnel and civilians were severely injured and damage to private property was fait acompli,” it said.

ALSO READ | Fear, uneasy calm prevail in Jahangirpuri

“These riots are already a communal scar, to make it even worse, Delhi Police, initially arrested 7 youths all of them being Muslims,” it further added.

The plea has contended that the Delhi Police investigation so far, has been partial, communal and is directly shielding perpetrators of the riots.

“This court admonished Delhi police in their failure to stop riots in 2020...The role of Delhi Police in 2020 riots have belittled them and have weakened the faith of the people in them,” the petition filed by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa said.