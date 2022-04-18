STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Curfew in Achalpur city after two groups clash over removal of religious flags

Curfew was clamped in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra after members of two communities pelted each other.

Published: 18th April 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

The timely intervention by SRPF and local police brought the situation under control in Amravati's Achalpur.

The timely intervention by SRPF and local police brought the situation under control in Amravati's Achalpur. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Curfew was clamped in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags and police responded by firing tear gas shells, officials said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Satav, said that 22 persons from both the groups have been taken into custody after the incident which occurred around Sunday midnight and the situation is under control now.

The exact number of injured persons is not known yet.

Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati distric headquarters, every year during various festivals.

"On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.

However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Violence Achalpur Achalpur Violence
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp